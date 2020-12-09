Wednesday, 09 December 2020 – A soldier was captured on camera whipping a truck driver and his accomplice in the streets of Lagos for breaking traffic rules.

According to social media reports, the rogue driver caused unnecessary traffic jam after failing to follow simple traffic rules.

A soldier who was passing by confronted the rogue driver and his accomplice, who is said to be a turn boy, and tried to instill common sense in their heads by giving them a beating.

Watch video.

