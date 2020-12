Tuesday, 29 December 2020 – This is a rare photo of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his mother, Mary Juma Odinga.

Raila’s mother died in 1984 while he was in prison.

Sadly, prison wardens took two months to inform him that she had passed on.

In short, Raila did not have a chance to bury his own mother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST