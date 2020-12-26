Saturday, 26 December 2020 – A beautiful nurse based in South Africa has been sharing hot photos on Instagram slaying in classy outfits.

Nursing is a very demanding job but the pressure that comes with the duties assigned to nurses doesn’t stop this pretty lady who is identified as Silidile Ntuli from slaying and expressing her beauty on social media.

The well-packaged lady has over 79,000 followers, thanks to the sultry photos that she shares online.

On her Instagram bio, she describes herself as a dedicated nurse and a mother to a lovely daughter.

She has splashed lovely photos on her Instagram page slaying at work while saving lives and when she is not at work offering essential services, she continues to slay in lovely outfits that flaunt her bodacious body.

In one of the posts, the pretty nurse writes, “Am Proud of whom I have become, here I stand and commit myself to saving lives”.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST