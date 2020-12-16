Wednesday, 16 December 2020 – Former Citizen TV 10 over 10 host, Joey Muthengi, has narrated how a married Kenyan MP kept on chasing her, even after she blocked his contact.

Speaking in a recent interview with MC Jessy on his YouTube show ‘Jessy Junction’, the pretty TV host and radio presenter said that the thirsty Member of Parliament got her number from an unknown source and started sending her flirty messages.

He would bombard her with WhatsApp messages, begging her to be his side chick but she turned down his demands.

When she blocked his contact, the nagging MP still found other means to call her, even using the Parliament’s line.

Joey said that she can never date a politician.

She further revealed that most of the ladies who work in the media are side chicks to politicians.

“Every politician has a side-chick who is in the media. Politicians are very notorious.” Joey said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST