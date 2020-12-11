Home Editorial A Kenyan owns this priceless gem (PHOTOs) A Kenyan owns this priceless gem (PHOTOs) December 11, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PAULINE NJOROGE alias ‘Chakula ya wakubwa’ over the moon after graduating with a Masters Degree from UoN (PHOTOs) Boda-boda rider escapes after ramming into a brand new Porsche worth millions of shillings in Karen (PHOTOs) Which county do you think these well packaged ladies come from?(PHOTO) These photos never get old and ‘Team Mafisi’ cannot get enough of them (LOOK) Lambopremio: Kenyan man transforms his cheap premio into a “Lamborghini” (PHOTOs) Here are photos of the posh 3D apartments in Kilimani where the late Senator KABAKA had his last ‘meal’ Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,486FollowersFollow