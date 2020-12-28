VACANCIES FOR SENIOR LECTURER IN LINE WITH THE CAREER PROGRESSION GUIDELINES FOR TEACHERS

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is a Constitutional Commission established under Article 237 of the Constitution.

Pursuant to its mandate, the Commission is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the posts shown below in line with the CAREER PROGRESSION GUIDELINES FOR TEACHERS.

ADVERT NO. 7/2020

APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR LECTURER I

GRADE D2/TSC

SCALE 12

39 POSTS

REQUIREMENTS FOR APPOINTMENT

For appointment to this grade, a teacher must: –

i. be serving under Career Progression Guidelines;

ii. have served in the grade of Senior Lecturer II (Grade D1/TSC Scale 11) for a minimum period of three (3) years;

iii. be a holder of Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Science or Arts Degree plus a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE);

iv. have satisfactory rating in the performance appraisal and performance contracting process; and

v. meet the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.

NB: Masters Degree in a relevant area will be an added advantage

Applicants shall be required to upload the following documents during applications:

a. Letter of appointment to the current grade.

b. Letter of appointment/deployment to the current responsibility.

c. Certificate of Good Conduct from Director of Criminal Investigations.

d. Clearance Certificate by Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

e. Clearance Application from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

f. Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference Bureau.

g. Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

ADVERT NO. 13/2020

APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR LECTURER IV

GRADE C4/TSC

SCALE 9

45 POSTS

REQUIREMENTS FOR APPOINTMENT

For appointment to this grade, a teacher must: –

i. be serving under career progression guidelines;

ii. have served in the grade of Lecturer I (Grade C3/T- Scale 8) for a minimum period of three (3) years;

iii. be a holder of Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Science or Arts Degree plus a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE);

iv. have satisfactory rating in the performance appraisal; and

v. meet the requirement of chapter six (6) of the constitution;

NB: Masters Degree in a relevant area will be an added advantage

Applicants shall be required to upload the following documents during applications:

a. Letter of appointment to the current grade.

b. Letter of appointment/deployment to the current responsibility.

c. Certificate of Good Conduct from Director of Criminal Investigations.

d. Clearance Certificate by Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

e. Clearance Application from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

f. Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference Bureau.

g. Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

NOTE:

1. Applicants are advised to give accurate information while making their applications.

2. Those who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be automatically disqualified.

3. The duties and responsibilities of the advertised posts are outlined in the CAREER PROGRESSION GUIDELINES FOR TEACHERS (2018), available on the TSC Website (www.tsc.go.ke).

Application Procedure

Interested candidates, who meet the required qualifications, should make their applications online through the TSC website– http://www.teachersonline.go.ke so as to be received on or before 13th January, 2021.

Please note that manual applications will not be considered;

Teachers Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer and persons living with disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply.

SECRETARY / CHIEF EXECUTIVE