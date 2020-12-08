Job Group Name              CPSB 09,

Responsibilities

  • Periodic monitoring and evaluation of County projects at the ward level and other programs in the sector’s annual work plan and budgets;
  • Ensuring effective service delivery at the ward level on a day-to-day basis;
  • Coordinating developmental activities to empower the community;
  • Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of services;
  • Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative functions in the ward unit including the ward public service;
  • Developing policies and plans for implementation at ward level;
  • Liaising with County and National Government staff at the ward level.

Qualifications

  • Have Bachelors in administration or management related field;
  • Computer literate

Click Here To Apply

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply