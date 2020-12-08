Job Group Name CPSB 09,
Responsibilities
- Periodic monitoring and evaluation of County projects at the ward level and other programs in the sector’s annual work plan and budgets;
- Ensuring effective service delivery at the ward level on a day-to-day basis;
- Coordinating developmental activities to empower the community;
- Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of services;
- Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative functions in the ward unit including the ward public service;
- Developing policies and plans for implementation at ward level;
- Liaising with County and National Government staff at the ward level.
Qualifications
- Have Bachelors in administration or management related field;
- Computer literate