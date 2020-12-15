Pursuant to section 13 (2) of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act No. 2 of 2013, the Office shall have power to appoint, control and supervise its staff in a manner and for such purposes as may be necessary for the promotion of the purpose and the object for which the Office is established.

The Office seeks to engage highly motivated Kenyans to undertake Pupillage for a period of Six (6) months.

PUPILLAGE (50 POSTS)

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen,

A Degree in Law from a recognized University,

Recommendation Letter from Kenya School of Law confirming completion of the Advocates Training Programme,

Updated Curriculum Vitae

A copy of the National Identity Card,

Must have cleared University latest by 2018 a Certificate of Good Conduct from the DCI.

Personal Attributes

Demonstrate good verbal and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili,

Demonstrate a proactive attitude and willingness to learn and to be part of a team handling challenging assignments within timelines, and;

Computer literate.

Stipend: A monthly allowance of Kshs. 15,000.00 as provided for by the Public Service Commission [K] Circular Ref. PSC/ADM/14/V [108] Dated 16th December, 2016.

Terms of Service: Pupillage

Benefits: A Pupil will not be entitled to any leave, service gratuity, medical cover or any other benefit.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to make their applications using the attached ODPP Pupillage and Internship Application form and attach copies of the following documents;

• National Identity Card,

• Relevant Introduction letter,

• Clearance documents,

• Academic and professional certificates as indicated above,

• Any supporting documents and testimonials.

Duly completed application forms and application letter should be addressed to:

The Secretary Public Prosecutions

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

Ragati Road, Upper Hill

P.O. Box 30701 – 00100

NAIROBI, KENYA

So as to reach the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on or before 18th December, 2020. Women, Persons with Disability and those from marginalized Communities are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.