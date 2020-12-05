The Role: Senior Assistant Placement Coordination/Career Services Officer, KUCCPS 7.

FIVE (5) POSITIONS (Ref. Code KUCCPS 041/20)

Job Location: Trans Nzoia, Narok, Isiolo, Laikipia, Kiambu – Thika Centre.

Job Description

Reporting to the Manager, Placement Coordination/Career Services the Officer will be responsible for ad- ministration and provision of information on Placement Coordination and Career Services at the following Huduma Centres: Trans Nzoia, Narok, Isiolo, Laikipia, Kiambu – Thika Centre.

Successful applicants will be hired on a two-year contract renewable on mutual agreement and subject to meeting set performance targets.

Responsibilities

Respond to queries about the services offered by the Placement Service;

Assist in guiding students on the application processes;

Receive Inter-Institution Transfers applications;

Assist in collecting data of registered eligible institutions and their programmes for placement;

Receiving and compiling returns and the declared capacities for universities and colleges programmes;

Assist in sensitising students on the relationship between career paths, programmes offered in universities and colleges, and subjects undertaken in schools;

Assist in collecting data for research, and for designing the mechanism and work plans for the provision of career guidance and counselling services;

Collect feedback from stakeholders on matters of placement and career development; and

Undertake any such additional duties that are reasonably commensurate with the level of this

Qualifications

Have attained a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields:- Education, Business Ad- ministration, Public Administration, Social Studies or Development Studies or other relevant and equiva- lent qualifications from a recognised institution;

Be proficient in computer applications; and

Having experience in relevant work in the Public Service or Private Sector will be an added advantage;

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity. Applicants should have clearance certificates from the following bodies:

Note:

Kenya Revenue Authority; Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; Higher Educations Loans Board; A licensed Credit Reference Bureau; Directorate of Criminal Investigations Applicants must indicate their home county, current county of residence and their preferred Hudu- ma Centre. Preference will be given to applicants domiciled in the county where the preferred Huduma Centre is situated.

How to Apply

Online Placement Service careers portal https://careers.kuccps.net by interested applicants creating their profiles, duly filling the online application form and attaching copies of their CVs, academic certificates, clearance certificates and testimonials before submitting the

Or

Email address applications@kuccps.ac.ke by interested applicants indicating the job being applied for on the subject line, submitting application letters, detailed CVs, academic certificates, clearance certifi- cates and testimonials.

No hard copies will be accepted.

The application deadline is January 11th, 2021 at 5.00pm.

All interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply including those who may have previously applied or experienced challenges while attempting to apply.

The Placement Service is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disabilities, women and applicants from marginalised regions are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.