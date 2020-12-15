Office of The Director of Public Prosecutions

Our Mission: ” To provide an impartial, effective and efficient prosecution service to all Kenyans”

Vacancies for Internship

Pursuant to section 13 (2) of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act No. 2 of 2013, the Office shall have power to appoint, control and supervise its staff in a manner and for such purposes as may be necessary for the promotion of the purpose and the object for which the Office is established.

The Office seeks to engage highly motivated Kenyans to undertake Pupillage for a period of Six (6) months.

Internship

(46 Posts)

Vacant Positions

i. Human Resource Management & Development [6]

ii. Finance & Accounts [5]

iii. Library & Records Management [5]

iv. ICT [15]

y. Public Communication [5]

vi. Procurement [10]

Requirements for engagement as an Intern

i) Be a Kenyan Citizen,

ii) A Degree Certificate in any of the following Social Sciences from a recognized University;

Human Resource Management / Development

Bachelor of Commerce [Finance, Accounts,]

Information Science

ICT

Public Communication

Supply Chain Management

or

iii) Diploma Certificate (Where internship is a requirement for registration by respective professional bodies)

iv) Updated Curriculum Vitae

v) A copy of the National Identity Card

vi) Must have cleared University latest by 2018

vii) Certificate of Good Conduct from the DCI

Personal Attributes

i. Demonstrate good verbal and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili,

ii. Demonstrate a proactive attitude and willingness to learn and to be part of a team

iii. Ability to handle challenging assignments within timelines and be

iv. Computer literate.

Stipend: A monthly allowance of Kshs. 15,000.00 as provided for by the Public Service Commission [K] Circular Ref. PSC/ADM/14/V [108] Dated 16th December, 2016.

Terms of Service: Internship

Benefits: An Intern will not be entitled to any leave, service gratuity, medical cover or any other benefit.

Application Procedure

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to make their applications using the attached ODPP Pupillage and Internship Application form and attach copies of the following documents;

National Identity Card,

Relevant Introduction letter,

Clearance documents,

Academic and professional certificates as indicated above,

Any supporting documents and testimonials.

Duly completed application forms and application letter should be addressed to:

The Secretary Public Prosecutions

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

Ragati Road, Upper Hill

P.O. Box 30701-00100

Nairobi, Kenya

So as to reach the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on or before 18th December, 2020.

Women, Persons with Disability and those from marginalized Communities are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

DORCAS ODUOR, EBS, OGW

SECRETARY PUBLIC PROSECUTIONS