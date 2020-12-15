Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Diamond Platnumz’s ex-wife, Zari Hassan, has taken to social media to flaunt her new figure after losing weight.

Zari, a mother of 5, revealed that she has been working hard to regain her hot body back and in the last few weeks, she has lost 4Kgs.

The famed socialite cum businesswoman posted a photo rocking a figure-hugging dress and captioned it, ‘your only competition is yourself so get out of your own way!!! I know you’ll vote for my ponytail but I’m still keeping the wigs….dropped 4kg in the last weeks…Back on Track.’

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST