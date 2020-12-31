Tuesday, 08 December 2020 – Governor Hassan Joho’s former side-chick, Betty Kyallo, says she doesn’t mind getting married to a man who is younger than her.

The single mother of one, who recently confessed that she has a crush on Mutahi Kagwe’s celebrity son Kahush, said that age is just a number.

According to the faded TV anchor-turned-salonist and vlogger, maturity is what matters.

“Age ain’t nothing but a number… maturity is a choice. I think I can date someone younger… maybe we can leave each other with like two, three, four, seven years.

” There are people in Hollywood who get married to guys 20 years younger than them. I’m not saying this is Hollywood, but we can make our kind of Hollywood,” she said on her YouTube channel.

During her prime age, she was dating older men like Hassan Joho.

Dennis Okari gave her a chance when she was in her twenties but she wasted the golden chance after cheating on him with the polished Mombasa Governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST