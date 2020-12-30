Our client, Society Stores Supermarket, a fast-growing mass market Kenyan supermarket focused on delivering quality goods at affordable prices, is looking for a dynamic, innovative and result-orientated individual to fill in the following position:

LOSS CONTROL OFFICERS (30 positions)

Reporting to the Loss Control Operations officer, the Loss Control Officer will be responsible for preventing loss, ensuring security, safety of company assets, people and stocks

Principal Accountabilities

Preventing, controlling, detecting theft and recovering stolen goods

Protecting company goods, assets and people against damage, loss or injury

Counterchecking supplier or internal deliveries, dispatch of goods, reconciling and random counting of high value stealable items

Controlling, monitoring and preventing shrinkage in all areas of operation at the shop

Regulating and controlling movement of company delivery vehicles

Ensuring that padlocks are intact and appropriate seals and documentation are in order

Making full use of CCTV to note suspicious activities and ensuring periodic patrol inside and outside the shop

Carrying out all routine duties and other responsibilities as enumerated in the loss control check-list

Monitoring loss of manpower through staff idling and ensuring the shop staff adhere to set SOPs

Undertaking Investigations of staff cases e.g. frauds, pilferages and collusions accurately and submitting the report within 24 hours after completion of the same

Key Qualifications and Experience

KCSE/ “O” Level(c-) and above,

Certificate/diploma in criminology or any related field is an added advantage

1 – 2 years of Loss Prevention experience or related retail experience

Alertness, flexibility initiative vigilance

Preliminary awareness on investigative procedures

Physical and physiological fitness

Good communication & people handling skills

Portrays high level of integrity

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.kestating the subject heading ‘LOSS CONTROL OFFICER by 22nd December 2020 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. The position is filled as soon as a suitable candidate is found. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.