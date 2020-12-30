Our client, Society Stores Supermarket, a fast-growing mass market Kenyan supermarket focused on delivering quality goods at affordable prices, is looking for a dynamic, innovative and result-orientated individual to fill in the following position:
LOSS CONTROL OFFICERS (30 positions)
Reporting to the Loss Control Operations officer, the Loss Control Officer will be responsible for preventing loss, ensuring security, safety of company assets, people and stocks
Principal Accountabilities
- Preventing, controlling, detecting theft and recovering stolen goods
- Protecting company goods, assets and people against damage, loss or injury
- Counterchecking supplier or internal deliveries, dispatch of goods, reconciling and random counting of high value stealable items
- Controlling, monitoring and preventing shrinkage in all areas of operation at the shop
- Regulating and controlling movement of company delivery vehicles
- Ensuring that padlocks are intact and appropriate seals and documentation are in order
- Making full use of CCTV to note suspicious activities and ensuring periodic patrol inside and outside the shop
- Carrying out all routine duties and other responsibilities as enumerated in the loss control check-list
- Monitoring loss of manpower through staff idling and ensuring the shop staff adhere to set SOPs
- Undertaking Investigations of staff cases e.g. frauds, pilferages and collusions accurately and submitting the report within 24 hours after completion of the same
Key Qualifications and Experience
- KCSE/ “O” Level(c-) and above,
- Certificate/diploma in criminology or any related field is an added advantage
- 1 – 2 years of Loss Prevention experience or related retail experience
- Alertness, flexibility initiative vigilance
- Preliminary awareness on investigative procedures
- Physical and physiological fitness
- Good communication & people handling skills
- Portrays high level of integrity
How To Apply
Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.kestating the subject heading ‘LOSS CONTROL OFFICER by 22nd December 2020 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. The position is filled as soon as a suitable candidate is found. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.