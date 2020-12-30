Tuk Tuk Drivers (30 positions)

Purpose: To dispatch deliveries, which includes everything from physically moving products to our clients and the ability to manage clerical details necessary to keep the warehouse running.

Key Tasks, Duties & Responsibilities

  • Dispatch delivery of all products in timely manner
  • Loading, transporting, and delivering items to clients or businesses in a safe, timely manner.
  • Reviewing orders before and after delivery to ensure that orders are complete, the charges are correct, and the customer is satisfied.
  • Assisting with loading and unloading items from vehicles.
  • Accepting payments for delivered items.
  • Providing excellent customer service, answering questions, and handling complaints from clients.
  • Adhering to assigned routes and following time schedules.
  • Abiding by all transportation laws and maintaining a safe driving record.
  • Preparing reports and other documents relating to deliveries.
  • Any other assignment given by the management

Tuk Tuk Driver Requirements:

  • Academic and professional certificates and testimonials
  • Offer letter duly signed (by employer and employee)
  • Copy of National ID (yours and for spouse)
  • Latest Cv with minimum of two referees
  • Next of kin (parents/spouse/sibling)
  • Next of kin details Phone number relationship)
  • Copy of KRA registration PIN certificate.
  • Physical location
  • One colored Passport
  • Copy NSSF card
  • Copy NHIF card
  • Certificate of good Conduct
  • Copy of Driving License (Must have a Tuk Tuk Stamp)
  • Letter from head of Nyumba kumi
  • Letter from the Chief
  • Certificate of service
  • Reference Checks from two referees
  • SMART phone

Method of Application

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to hr@jeffhamilton.co.ke Cc mambili@jeffhamilton.co.ke with the subject line as “Tuk Tuk Driver” by 4th January 2021.

