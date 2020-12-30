Tuk Tuk Drivers (30 positions)

JH-HR-P1-JD

Purpose: To dispatch deliveries, which includes everything from physically moving products to our clients and the ability to manage clerical details necessary to keep the warehouse running.

Key Tasks, Duties & Responsibilities

Dispatch delivery of all products in timely manner

Loading, transporting, and delivering items to clients or businesses in a safe, timely manner.

Reviewing orders before and after delivery to ensure that orders are complete, the charges are correct, and the customer is satisfied.

Assisting with loading and unloading items from vehicles.

Accepting payments for delivered items.

Providing excellent customer service, answering questions, and handling complaints from clients.

Adhering to assigned routes and following time schedules.

Abiding by all transportation laws and maintaining a safe driving record.

Preparing reports and other documents relating to deliveries.

Any other assignment given by the management

Tuk Tuk Driver Requirements:

Academic and professional certificates and testimonials

Offer letter duly signed (by employer and employee)

Copy of National ID (yours and for spouse)

Latest Cv with minimum of two referees

Next of kin (parents/spouse/sibling)

Next of kin details Phone number relationship)

Copy of KRA registration PIN certificate.

Physical location

One colored Passport

Copy NSSF card

Copy NHIF card

Certificate of good Conduct

Copy of Driving License (Must have a Tuk Tuk Stamp)

Letter from head of Nyumba kumi

Letter from the Chief

Certificate of service

Reference Checks from two referees

SMART phone

Method of Application

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to hr@jeffhamilton.co.ke Cc mambili@jeffhamilton.co.ke with the subject line as “Tuk Tuk Driver” by 4th January 2021.