Tuk Tuk Drivers (30 positions)
JH-HR-P1-JD
Purpose: To dispatch deliveries, which includes everything from physically moving products to our clients and the ability to manage clerical details necessary to keep the warehouse running.
Key Tasks, Duties & Responsibilities
- Dispatch delivery of all products in timely manner
- Loading, transporting, and delivering items to clients or businesses in a safe, timely manner.
- Reviewing orders before and after delivery to ensure that orders are complete, the charges are correct, and the customer is satisfied.
- Assisting with loading and unloading items from vehicles.
- Accepting payments for delivered items.
- Providing excellent customer service, answering questions, and handling complaints from clients.
- Adhering to assigned routes and following time schedules.
- Abiding by all transportation laws and maintaining a safe driving record.
- Preparing reports and other documents relating to deliveries.
- Any other assignment given by the management
Tuk Tuk Driver Requirements:
- Academic and professional certificates and testimonials
- Offer letter duly signed (by employer and employee)
- Copy of National ID (yours and for spouse)
- Latest Cv with minimum of two referees
- Next of kin (parents/spouse/sibling)
- Next of kin details Phone number relationship)
- Copy of KRA registration PIN certificate.
- Physical location
- One colored Passport
- Copy NSSF card
- Copy NHIF card
- Certificate of good Conduct
- Copy of Driving License (Must have a Tuk Tuk Stamp)
- Letter from head of Nyumba kumi
- Letter from the Chief
- Certificate of service
- Reference Checks from two referees
- SMART phone
Method of Application
If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to hr@jeffhamilton.co.ke Cc mambili@jeffhamilton.co.ke with the subject line as “Tuk Tuk Driver” by 4th January 2021.