Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) is an internationally-recognized grassroots organization that unlocks the potential of urban slum dwellers to lead hopeful and fulfilling lives. SHOFCO disrupts survival mode by providing critical services including health care, clean water, education, and economic empowerment; and linking these efforts to a community-led advocacy platform. SHOFCO currently impacts over 350,000 individuals across 10 urban slums in Kenya, and is the largest employer in Kibera. SHOFCO is a trusted name and service provider in Kibera with a 10-year track record.

Position Overview

To teach Kiswahili, Science, English, Mathematics, Science and CRE.

Location: Kibera

Key duties and responsibilities

Teaches any three of the above subjects to students, utilizing the course of study adopted by KSG, and other appropriate learning activities.

Develop lesson plans, instructional material and provide individualized and small group instruction in order to adapt the curriculum to the needs of each student.

Uses a variety of instructional strategies, such as inquiry, group discussion, discovery, etc.

Translates lesson plans into learning experiences so as to best utilize the available time for instruction.

Establishes and maintains standards of student behavior needed to achieve a functional learning atmosphere in the classroom.

Evaluates students’ academic and social growth, keeps appropriate records, and prepares progress reports.

Communicates with parents through conferences and other means to discuss students’ progress and interpret the school program.

Identifies student needs and cooperates with other professional staff members in assessing and helping students solve health, attitude, and learning problems.

Creates an effective environment for learning through functional and attractive displays, bulletin boards, and interest centers.

Job description

Maintains professional competence through in-service education activities provided by professional growth activities.

Selects and requisitions books and instructional aids; maintains required inventory records.

Supervises students in out-of-classroom activities during the school day.

Administers group standardized tests in accordance with school and national testing program.

Participates in curriculum development programs as required.

Participates in faculty committees and the sponsorship of student activities.

Qualifications

The candidate should have;

Must have P1 training certificate from a recognized institution

Experience in preparing grade 8 for KCPE exams and must have posted impressive results in the two subject combinations

Computer Literate

Patient and understanding

Good communication skills

MUST be registered with TSC

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their applications together with a detailed CV to jobskibera@shininghopeforcommunities.org quoting their current and expected salaries. The Subject should clearly indicate the position being applied for. Shortlisting will be done on a roll out basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.