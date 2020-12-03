The Kakamega County Microfinance Corporation invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill three (3) positions of internship within the Corporation.

Duties and responsibilities

Interns will work under the guidance and supervision of the Corporation officers. Specific duties and responsibilities will be communicated upon deployment.

Duration of internship: The period for internship is twelve (12) months as per the Kakamega County Government Internship Policy and it is not renewable.

Medical Insurance

Successful interns will be expected to have the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) medical insurance cover or any other from a reputable medical insurance firm.

Entitlements

Successful interns will be entitled to;

Payment of a monthly stipend of Kshs.20,000/- (Twenty thousand shillings only)

Subsistence allowance when out of duty station at the rates prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration

Sick leave, annual leave and compassionate leave as applicable in the prevailing public service

Certificate of Internship Programme upon successful completion of the programme

Eligibility for Internship

To be eligible for appointment as an intern, a candidate must:

Posses a Bachelor’s Degree in business or related field from a university recognized in Kenya;

Must have graduated in 2018, 2019 or 2020 and

Be computer literate

How to Apply

All applications, accompanied by;

A copy of national identity card or Passport

Copies of academic certificates, Curriculum Vitae and other testimonials

Clearance Certificates from:

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Commission for Higher Education (applicable to those with foreign degrees) Should be delivered in a sealed envelope, addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

Kakamega County Microfinance Corporation, County Government of Kakamega,

P.O. Box 36– 50100, Kakamega.

Or hand delivered to Kakamega County Microfinance Corporation Offices (Formerly Standard Chattered Bank, next to KCB Bank Kakamega) to be received on or before Friday, 18th December, 2020 at 5.00 p.m.

Kakamega County Microfinance Corporation is an equal opportunity employer