Details:

Tutorke Limited is looking for Data Entry Clerks to help in data entry operations on our various online directories and websites.

Number of Positions: 2

Responsibilities

Typing content for our websites.

Proofreading uploaded content.

Posting content on our websites.

Updating existing content on our websites.

Qualifications

Be 18 years of age and above

Have a good command of English (at least a C in KCSE English)

Have at least form four certificate

Have at least Certificate in Information Technology or Computer related discipline. Those with exceptional skills in using computers and internet may be considered even without certification.

Experience in use of internet.

Skills

Proficient typing skills

Strong internet use skills

Strong analytical skills

Computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft word.

Basic literacy and numeracy skills

High organizational abilities

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Self-motivation

The ability to work independently and as part of a team

A conscientious and responsible working attitude

Accuracy and good attention to details

The ability to do the same task for long periods of time

The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Good spelling, punctuation and grammar

A positive approach in a busy working environment

Remuneration

We will offer a starting salary of KES 15,000/- per month

Method of Application

CVs and Cover Letters should be sent to info@tutorke.com on or before 15th December 2020.