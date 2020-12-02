Details:
Tutorke Limited is looking for Data Entry Clerks to help in data entry operations on our various online directories and websites.
Number of Positions: 2
Responsibilities
- Typing content for our websites.
- Proofreading uploaded content.
- Posting content on our websites.
- Updating existing content on our websites.
Qualifications
- Be 18 years of age and above
- Have a good command of English (at least a C in KCSE English)
- Have at least form four certificate
- Have at least Certificate in Information Technology or Computer related discipline. Those with exceptional skills in using computers and internet may be considered even without certification.
- Experience in use of internet.
Skills
- Proficient typing skills
- Strong internet use skills
- Strong analytical skills
- Computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft word.
- Basic literacy and numeracy skills
- High organizational abilities
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- Self-motivation
- The ability to work independently and as part of a team
- A conscientious and responsible working attitude
- Accuracy and good attention to details
- The ability to do the same task for long periods of time
- The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
- Good spelling, punctuation and grammar
- A positive approach in a busy working environment
Remuneration
We will offer a starting salary of KES 15,000/- per month
Method of Application
CVs and Cover Letters should be sent to info@tutorke.com on or before 15th December 2020.