Details:

Tutorke Limited is looking for Data Entry Clerks to help in data entry operations on our various online directories and websites.

Number of Positions: 2

Responsibilities

  • Typing content for our websites.
  • Proofreading uploaded content.
  • Posting content on our websites.
  • Updating existing content on our websites.

Qualifications

  • Be 18 years of age and above
  • Have a good command of English (at least a C in KCSE English)
  • Have at least form four certificate
  • Have at least Certificate in Information Technology or Computer related discipline. Those with exceptional skills in using computers and internet may be considered even without certification.
  • Experience in use of internet.

Skills

  • Proficient typing skills
  • Strong internet use skills
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft word.
  • Basic literacy and numeracy skills
  • High organizational abilities
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Self-motivation
  • The ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • A conscientious and responsible working attitude
  • Accuracy and good attention to details
  • The ability to do the same task for long periods of time
  • The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
  • Good spelling, punctuation and grammar
  • A positive approach in a busy working environment

Remuneration

We will offer a starting salary of KES 15,000/- per month

Method of Application

CVs and Cover Letters should be sent to info@tutorke.com on or before 15th December 2020.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply