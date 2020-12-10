Our client, Society Stores Supermarket, a fast-growing mass market Kenyan supermarket focused on delivering quality goods at affordable prices, is looking for a dynamic, innovative and result-orientated individual to fill in the following position:

FLOOR SUPERVISOR (10 positions)

Reporting to the Branch Manager, the Floor Supervisor will be responsible for assisting in ensuring that overall service delivery at the branch is as per the prescribed company standards.

Principal Accountabilities

Ensuring there is sufficient coverage on the shop floor by proper staff planning within the floor and organizing for replacements during breaks and offs

Ensuring any customer related issues are well managed and resolved to ensure that customers are kept happy

Making sure that full range of products are fully available on shelf & orders are placed for missing items

Following-up on items out of stock from purchasing team

Ensuring quality service is provided to all customers

Guiding, advising and coaching staff to ensure improved performance

Inspecting the department on expiries, pricing, damages, slow moving products and liaising with the branch Manager for action

Holding weekly meetings with staff to discuss new responsibilities and remind them on any unfinished tasks

Coming up with suggestions on promotional activities within the departments and proposals on clearance of slow moving and dead stocks

Ensuring full execution of offers /promotions

Ensuring that cleaning is done regularly on products & floor as well as maintaining good display throughout. ensure enhanced customer shopping ambience

Key Qualifications and Experience

Certificate/Diploma in Business related course

At least two (2) years’ experience as a Supervisor, preferably in a retail sector.

Concern for quality and attention to details

Flexible in terms of scheduling

Good verbal and written communication skills

Good problem solving and decision-making skills

Able to work in a fast-paced environment and can multitask

Ability to work under pressure

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke stating the subject heading ‘FLOOR SUPERVISOR by 22nd December 2020 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees. The position is filled as soon as a suitable candidate is found. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.