Monday, 30 November 2020 – Dramatic scenes were witnessed after Marry Mubaiwa, the ex-wife of Zimbabwean Vice President, Constantino Chimwenga, was taken to court in an ambulance while critically ill, to face murder charges.

Marry is facing murder charges after she reportedly attempted to kill her husband last year when he was critically ill before he was flown to China for further treatment.

According to a Zimbabwean news outlet, the Vice President’s estranged wife’s arms and hands were swollen with opened wounds when she was wheeled out of an ambulance into court to face the charges.

The vice-president is using power to frustrate his ex-wife.

Earlier this year, she escaped death narrowly after rogue state agents attempted to kill her through a road accident.

