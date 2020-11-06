Friday, 6 November 2020 – Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has jetted to Tanzania with Tiffah and Nillan to visit her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz.

The visit has caused a stir on social media since most people thought that Diamond and Zari don’t see each other eye to eye after she alleged that he is a dead-beat dad.

Zari has cleared the air on her visit after rumours emerged on social media that they might be back together.

Zari said that she brought her kids to see their father since they have not met face to face for 2 years.

“There is a lot happening on social media but for me, I just brought the kids because the father wanted to see them. He couldn’t travel to South Africa because he is held up back here at home.

“He really missed the kids and it has been two years.

“It is understandable,” Zari said.

“Others are even saying ooh we are back together.

“No, I am here for the kids and we are looking forward to having a good time with the kids that’s all.

“There is one thing about Africans, we don’t understand what co-parenting is.

“I can still come here even if he has someone else. Because this is my kid’s home regardless of what happened between us.’’ She added.

Asked whether she will stay in a hotel or Diamond’s house during her visit, Zari had a rhetorical response.

“Whether I am gonna stay in the hotel or at his house, we are still co-parenting.

“Even if I stay at his house, it is not a must that you know.’’ She responded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST