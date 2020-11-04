Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – After incessant family clashes and love triangles between Diamond Platinum and his first baby mama, Zari Hassan, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for them.

East Africa’s finest musician, who was once called a dead beat father by the baby mama, will get to see his children.

Diamond’s mother shared a video on her Instagram stories showing her grandchildren taking Covid-19 tests because it is now mandatory to take one before you board a flight to any country.

‘Sauti la bibi kabisa ndege haipandiki hadi vipimo sheria mke mwenza’, wrote Diamond’s mother reffering to Tiffa.

Her husband, Uncle Shamte, left a comment saying,

‘Nilan kajikaza ilimradi aje kunitingisha tu’.

Just the other day, Diamond talked of settling down before the year ends.

Does this lean towards Zari being the bride or are the kids just going to see their daddy?

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST