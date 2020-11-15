Sunday, 15 November 2020 – Ugandan socialite-cum businesswoman, Zari Hassan, was embarrassed after her son Nilan and daughter Tiffah, fought live on camera when she was addressing the media.

Zari, who is currently in Tanzania to reunite with her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz, was addressing the media after signing a lucrative commercial deal when her kids started engaging in a physical fight.

Nilan started the confrontation by pinching her elder sister Tiffah and when she tried to defend herself from Nilan’s bullish behaviour, the naughty boy attempted to throw kicks.

A bouncer was seen trying to intervene but Diamond’s son resisted and even attempted to engage the bouncer in a physical fight.

Zari, who looked embarrassed, intervened and stopped her kids from displaying the shameful behaviours live on camera.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST