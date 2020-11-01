Sunday, November 1, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed the true friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has stood with him in times when a true friend is needed.

Speaking in Mathira constituency on Saturday, Ruto said he is the real friend of Uhuru since he has stood with him when the likes of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga were giving him sleepless nights.

He said he and Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, have been Uhuru‘s loyal soldiers and Raila Odinga and Central Organisation of Trade Union(COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, are the President’s enemies despite bragging that they are his friends.

“I and Rigathi Gachagua are the friends of Uhuru Kenyatta. Can you be deceived that Uhuru’s friends are Raila and Atwoli and other ODM politicians?” Ruto asked the audience.

“When Uhuru needed friends who could stand by him, it’s only me and Rigathi and other MPs ( Tanga Tanga) stood with him. The only people that were devastating were ODM,” Ruto added.

