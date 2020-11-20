Friday, November 20, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto, on Thursday evening left the country to an unknown destination, making journalists and bloggers speculate about his health, with many saying he had gone for specialised treatment abroad.

However, on Friday afternoon, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communication Director, Philip Etale, revealed the country where the DP flew out to.

Etale revealed that Ruto went to Uganda to meet President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, after having a heated argument with former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, who insisted that the DP is in the country.

“Dear @OleItumbi1). Are you aware that your boss Dr. William Ruto is in Uganda? 2).

“And what has he gone to do there in the midst of the unprecedented violence in the Pearl of Africa?

“Kindly answer the two questions without insults,” Etale wrote on his Twitter page.

Uganda is currently in turmoil, following Wednesday’s arrest of presidential candidate and pop star, Bobi Wine.

On Friday, police spokesman, Fred Enanga, confirmed that 37 people have died and dozens injured following protests that erupted in Kampala after Bobi Wine’s arrest.

Bobi wine is currently detained in Jinja following his arrest in Luuka where he had gone to campaign on Wednesday.

Ruto is said to be among emissaries sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta to urge Museveni and his rogue police to stop killing innocent protestors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST