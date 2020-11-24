Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has addressed the recent unearthing of illegal teenage parties in Nairobi.

This is after the police raided a house in Mountain View and arrested 44 underage children, who were partying, smoking bhang, and engaging in sex.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Matiang’i warned parents that they were fully responsible for their children and that the government could only do so much as far as parenting was concerned.

“Let’s not be hypocritical, parental responsibility in the country is very low.”

“The society and the government will not raise your children for you,” he cautioned.

His sentiments also come after seven teenagers went missing on November 14, with reports emerging that they may have been lured by a job advert on movie casting roles.

The seven teenagers were last seen in Komarock, Nairobi, with the last person in contact with the girls being a Caucasian male.

The DCI would later rescue three of the seven girls.

The CS further urged the parents to support institutions creating responsibility and supporting law and order in the country.

Matiang’i disclosed that initial findings had established that there was an illegal network run by adults who were out to prey on young people.

“Anyone who is found breaking the law will be held to account,” he proclaimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST