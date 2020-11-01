Sunday, November 1, 2020 – Renowned Kenyatta University lecturer, Prof Edward Kisiangani, has said Deputy President William Ruto has a huge influence in the country and it is foolhardy for any politician in Kenya to think he can execute a major national project without consulting him.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga are already feeling the heat for launching the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report without consulting the second in command.

Prof Kisiangani, who wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday, said that Dr. Ruto is a force to be reckoned with across Kenya including President Kenyatta’s bedroom, the Mount Kenya Region.

“If you look at the influence Dr. William Ruto commands across Kenya and, indeed, in the Mt Kenya region as you can see, you have to be a very arrogant and unreasonable person to think you can effectively execute a national political project without involving the Deputy President.” Kisiang’ani wrote

The Kenyan DAILY POST