Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago, has also weighed in on the move by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to reopen the 2007/08 Post Election Violence cases.

Addressing the media yesterday, Mandago faulted DCI George Kinoti, accusing him of being on a fishing expedition.

He noted that Rift Valley, which was among the most affected by the violence after elections, is now peaceful and does not need reopening of old wounds.

At the same time, he noted that his government is not aware of threats issued to specific groups residing in Uasin Gishu as alleged by DCI Kinoti.

Kinoti had announced that he is reopening the 2007/08 PEV cases after he received complaints by several communities that are being profiled and intimidated amid rising political temperatures in the country.

“There are matters you can joke with, there are those you should take with the seriousness it deserves.”

“DCI was not formed yesterday, it was there during 2007 and 2008 and therefore, to make allegations that people are walking scot-free, you are indicting DCI for failing to do its work that time,” Mandago said.

He urged DCI to handle the PEV with caution warning that it is an emotive matter which may elicit unnecessary tension.

“If Kinoti is indeed pursuing justice for citizens who are complaining, I hope that it is justice for people who have voluntarily said they have a problem.”

“But it’s evident from his speech, you don’t have to be a psychologist to know that he is operating from an unusual manner,” the governor said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST