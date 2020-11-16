Monday, November 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto was yesterday put on the spot over his remarks calling on Kenyans to unite and fight the Covid-19 pandemic with renewed focus.

Ruto’s call was an attempt to rally Kenyans to fight the pandemic as the virus continues to claim lives, with the latest victim being Matungu MP Justus Murunga, a close ally of the DP.

“The Covid-19 wave is clearly RAVAGING our nation with ALARMING increases in infections and deaths.”

“The pandemic is KILLING people including health workers while DESTROYING livelihoods.”

“We should STOP everything and mobilize every HUMAN, MATERIAL and FINANCIAL resource to fight,” said Ruto.

However, a section of Kenyans has accused Ruto of hypocrisy given that he had been holding campaign meetings that often attracted crowds exposing Kenyans to danger.

Last month, the Deputy President pulled a mammoth crowd in Kisii County where residents openly threw caution to the wind as they came to meet him.

But he has since postponed all his political rallies after realizing how brutal Covid-19 is.

The Kenyan DAILY POST