Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Former gospel singer Paul Radido alias Willy Paul, lives a fancy lifestyle after landing fortunes in the music industry.

Pozze, as he is commonly known, grew up in the slums of Mathare in abject poverty.

He was raised in a shanty in the sprawling slums but life has changed for the better over the years.

The former ghetto boy now lives in a lavish residence along Mombasa Road.

Last weekend, he hosted friends for a party at his residence.

The controversial singer, who is known for his boastful character, posted a short video giving fans a sneak peek into his residence.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST