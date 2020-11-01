Sunday, 01 November 2020 – Citizen TV’s presenter, Willis Raburu, has been subjected to endless trolls on social media after an event that he hosted in Machakos on Saturday flopped.

The event that was dubbed Gengetone Festival, was poorly attended despite the energetic TV host hyping it on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Raburu said that he learnt a lesson after the event flopped.

“It was a rare teachable moment”, he wrote and denied claims that he was one of the organizers.

According to Raburu, he attended the show as an emcee and upcoming artist.

“The Gengetone Festival was not my event. I attended basically as an emcee and as an upcoming artist,” he said.

Raburu further revealed that the event was poorly organized since most artists had not been paid their dues.

“I went backstage and started talking to the artists. They told me they wanted to perform but they had not been paid the other half of the money. The rule for most artists is that you pay half (of the agreed amount) before the event, then pay the other half before they perform,” he said.

Raburu said that he is the one who advised the invited artists not to perform until they are paid all their dues.

“I told them, ‘if you guys step on this stage and perform, then you will never break the cycle of people being taken advantage of, more so, Gengetone artists. Gengetone artists are responsible for putting Kenyan music on the map,” he added.

Here is a photo of the poorly attended event.

The Kenyan DAILY POST