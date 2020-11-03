Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has revealed whether he will support or oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Tuesday morning, Kabogo, who is among the vocal leaders in the Mt Kenya region said BBI is not a bad document but insisted it needs to be amended to accommodate some issues which were not captured in the initial BBI report.

When asked whether he will append the signature to pave way for a referendum, Kabogo said that he would sign without hesitation, urging the proponents of a referendum to remember that “before passing the BBI through the referendum, the safety of Kenyans must be guaranteed regardless of what he/she does”

Kabogo also stated that chest-thumping would be suicidal to a constitutional moment as tables would turn against them when they leave power.

“If you want signatures, come for mine, I’ll even give you my ID if that’s needed, but will that solve our problems…” Kabogo asked.

