Saturday, 07 November 2020– A 34-year-old woman who was reported missing a few weeks ago was found dead in her posh Lavington Valley apartment.

The deceased Sheila Kawira, a Civil Engineering graduate from the University of Nairobi, was a renowned LBGTQ activist.

She has been in the frontline defending the rights of the LBGTQ community in Kenya.

The caretaker of the apartment where she lived alerted police after he noticed a foul smell was emanating from her house.

The caretaker with the help of police from Muthangari police station broke into the deceased’s house and found her decomposing body lying in the living room while half-naked.

Her body was moved to Montezuma Funeral Home.

Police are trying to unveil the cause of her mysterious death.

Here are photos of the deceased.

