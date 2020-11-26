Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Kanduyi MP, Wafula Wamunyinyi’s political future now hangs in the balance after Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, fronted his aide to challenge him come 2022.

This is after he tried to overthrow Wetangula as Ford Kenya Party leader, a coup that has brought miseries to his doorstep.

Already, there is a feeling among voters in Kanduyi that Wamunyinyi does not have their interest at heart and is only interested in Ford Kenya coup politics.

Come 2022, things are bound to change as Wetangula has planted Wamunyinyi’s friend turned foe and Ford Kenya youth leader, Wafula Wakoli, who is also his aide, to give the unappreciative MP a run for his money.

Already, camps are shifting and aspirants, especially those vying for MCA seats across Kanduyi, have switched to Wakoli’s camp ahead of the 2022 battle.

Wakoli’s camp has accused Wamunyinyi of highhandedness and lacking transparency.

