Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Ex-Tusker project fame star, David Ogola, has been rescued from the streets.

This is after photos of him circulated on the internet on Monday that showed him in an abysmal condition and destitute.

Many well-wishers took it upon themselves to track him down and try to help him.

Luckily, a lady from Roysambu known as Margaret found David near Thika Road Mall, cleaned him and gave him a fresh hairdo.

Margaret then handed him to Comedian Alvin Gatitu who gave him fresh clothes to change.

David Major is currently living with Alvin Gatitu as he tries to find him the necessary help to get him back on his feet.







