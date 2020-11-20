Friday, November 20, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to establish an unemployment relief fund to cushion workers who lose their jobs.

This was announced by Labour CS Simon Chelugui, who stated that the fund will be part of the recovery plan from the ravaging effects of Covid-19.

Speaking yesterday, Chelugui noted that despite Covid-19 guidelines significantly containing the spread of the virus, they have also led to unintended outcomes like job losses.

He also revealed that the state will conduct an impact assessment on the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on migrant workers.

“Millions of employers and employees are already suffering immediate losses in terms of income and employment.”

“This pandemic has affected not only the health of the workers, but also the number of jobs available,” Chelugui said.

Many businesses worldwide, especially small enterprises, have recorded losses, threatening their operations and solvency.

The informal sector in Kenya, which employs 59.9 per cent of workers has witnessed massive job losses.

The sector comprises wholesale and retail trade, hotels and restaurants.

Social and personal care services which include saloons and barber shops and the transport sector have also been largely affected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST