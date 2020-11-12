Thursday, November 12, 2020 – Church leaders may soon abandon the pulpit to seek elective seats if their recent declaration is anything to go by.

In the joint statement yesterday, the church leaders, led by Bishop Mark Kariuki, threatened to engage in politics during the 2022 general elections if their proposals to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), were not included.

They noted that their views have been ignored in the draft BBI report, and as such, they might be forced to go into politics to make sure their voice is heard

“We made our presentations but they have not been captured.”

“Don’t forget that according to the last census we had an 82% Christian base.”

“The church will come together and say that we are going to present a candidate in every constituency who will have the interest of the church.”

“We have the capacity and the ability to do that,” Bishop Kariuki asserted.

Church leaders such as Bishop Margaret Wanjiru have vied and won political offices in the past.

The Kenyan DAILY POST