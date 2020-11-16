Monday November 16, 2020 – As President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga continue rallying support for the Building Bridges Initiative, a section of legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto have vowed never to support the report come what may.

Speaking at Nairagie Enkare Catholic Church in Narok yesterday, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei warned that unless all the dissenting views are included in the report, it is doomed to fail.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, who noted that views expressed by Ruto in Bomas during the launch of the BBI report must be captured or else they will never support it.

According to him, proponents of the BBI process only want to trigger a contest between the President and his deputy and destroy the Jubilee Party.

“We don’t want a Yes and No campaign.”

“But if other views will not be given room then, we will not allow anyone to force us to support it,” he said.

On her part, Narok Woman Representative, Soipan Tuya, hit out at the BBI architects for locking out fresh ideas touching on various interest groups, saying the proposal to scrap the Woman Representative position will reverse gains made in efforts to ensure gender representation.

“I will not support BBI blindly.”

“The declaration that the document is under lock and key and that new proposals are not welcome is a blow to women,” she said.

