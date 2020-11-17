Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has given a new directive that is likely to affect the planned reopening of schools following the death of a Form 4 student at Lureko Secondary School in Mumias West Constituency.

Speaking during a press briefing, the CS directed that going forward, any school with a reported case of Covid-19 will be closed for 2 weeks.

“We have been informed about a learner who died from the virus.”

“We are still collecting more information.”

“Any school that reports cases will be shut for two weeks.”

“We will not open schools just because we have to.”

“We will be guided by the situation,” he stated.

Schools across the country have been recording Covid-19 positive cases, leading parents to question the reasoning behind the partial reopening of schools.

In one instance, 52 candidates at Kolanya Boys High School in Busia County tested positive for the virus.

CS Kagwe’s new directive came on the same day his Education counterpart, George Magoha, announced the scheduled date for the reopening of schools for all students.

The Education CS argued that the plan to recall all learners back to school was anchored on the fact that keeping them at home any longer would harm their well-being, resulting in long-lasting effects on their lives in the future.

However, concerns over the preparedness of schools and adherence to Covid-19 prevention measures still abound.

The Kenyan DAILY POST