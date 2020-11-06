Friday, November 6, 2020 – Major John Seii, a member of the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) taskforce, has continued to spill the beans on how senior state officers and politicians sneaked some proposals to the document that were not agreed on by the taskforce.

Speaking at the Kalenjin vernacular radio station Emoo FM on Thursday, Seii said the proposal of 70 more constituencies was inserted without their knowledge, in addition to other major changes

“In our minds, we had heard the call from Kenyans to Kupunguza Mzigo.

“The donkey is tired and should be relieved and if not so, then do not add more burden.

“Then we saw the introduction of 70 MPs.

“Then we asked, where did the 70 come from? Who said this county should get them and the others will not get them,” Seii asked.

Seii also revealed that they were forced by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho to sign the document during the night of Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kisii.

“Raila and PS Kibicho came to the Friday meeting in Kisii so we saw the weightiness of it and we had been assured that there were no changes [to the first BBI report].

“We reached a level of giving them the benefit of doubt.

“So we concluded that because Raila and Kibicho were there, let’s believe they are telling us the truth,” Seii stated.

