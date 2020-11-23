Monday, November 23, 2020 – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, has declared a nationwide strike for teachers when schools fully reopen in January.

Speaking in Bomet yesterday, the outspoken leader disclosed that the union was left with no choice but to issue a nationwide strike to voice their concerns.

This comes following a fallout between KNUT and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over the disbursement of members’ funds.

“When we don’t get salaries and our resources to work, the only thing we can think about is war, and we are bringing it over to you (TSC).”

“We have no problem with the Government, we have isolated the employer.”

“We have been persuaded by key leaders in this country to refrain ourselves from organizing our members for a strike, but where it has reached, we cannot contain the pressure from our members,” stated Sossion.

The Nominated MP stated that the strike will kick off in January when the rest of the students are expected to report back to school.

“We signed a CBA, we have a certificate, but the employer decides unilaterally to blacklist and suspend the CBA and deny our members promotion.”

“The narrative that TSC is selling to Government is wrong.”

“The only medicine TSC understands is a strike.”

“If that is what they want, we shall have no option but to organise for it.”

“Forget about doctors, ours will be the mother of all strikes,” he added.

This comes a day after TSC asked the state for an additional Ksh18 billion funding for the scheduled reopening of schools for all students in January.

TSC and KNUT have, over the recent months, been entangled in a tussle over the Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA) over salary increment of some 150,000 teachers.

