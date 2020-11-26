Thursday, November 26, 2020 – 80 KCSE candidates from Matungulu Boys High School, in Machakos County, stormed out of the school claiming that they were tired of studying.

According to reports, the students ran away from the school, claiming that they were fatigued by the management’s unending demands.

They further claimed that they were surviving on a poor diet and boycotted their meals during the Wednesday riot.

“We are tired of studying.”

“The principal has been too strict and has been denying us our rights.”

“We prefer to stay at home and only come to do our examinations when the time comes,” stated one of the students who participated in the riot.

The students walked out while rioting leaving only 36 students in the compound.

They also decried the management’s withdrawal of their weekly entertainment sessions, claiming that they were being frustrated.

Reacting to their riot, Matungulu Boys High School Principal, Joseph Makau, claimed that their actions were a gross display of misconduct.

He further noted that the students who walked out had been accustomed to a freestyle lifestyle and were finding it hard following instructions.

“Those who walked out of the school are suffering from ‘freestyle’ kind of living where they don’t want to adhere to basic regulations for conducive learning.

“We will remain firm and as a school, we will not entertain any indiscipline that threatens smooth learning,” stated the principal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST