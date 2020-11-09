Monday, November 9, 2020 -June Tuto, the flashy daughter of Jubilee Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, introduced her white boyfriend in August this year when they were celebrating 9 months of being in love.

June shared photos in the park with her mzungu bae before they went for a romantic dinner in a high-end restaurant, where they tossed to a glass of wine to celebrate the 9 months anniversary.

Over the weekend, the daughter of the vocal ‘deep state’ cartel and her white boyfriend went to Santa Barbara Stables, a lavish ranch in California that is famous for horse riding to celebrate 1-year anniversary.

The 350-acre ranch offers a relaxing environment where you can have a view of the ocean and mountains as you enjoy horse riding.

Murathe’s daughter and her white boyfriend were pictured riding horses to celebrate the special anniversary.

June captioned one of the photos, ‘I year anniversary.’

