Saturday, November 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the few people in the country who knew that lawyer Paul Gicheru was surrendering to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday, to implicate his Deputy William Ruto and put his 2022 Presidential bid in jeopardy.

According to a local daily, Gicheru wrote to Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua and notified him of his mission of travelling to the Netherlands and present himself before The Hague-based court.

Sources at Kinyua’s office say Gicheru, in his capacity as the chairman of Export Processing Zones(EPZA), adhered to the protocols set for state officials intending to make international trips as advised on September 13, 2020.

“This is to notify you that it has been decided until further advised otherwise, no government official will travel outside the country without clearance by the President,” the advisory read in part.

Gicheru’s lawyer, John Khaminwa, subsequently confirmed that his client’s letter had cited a “personal matter” as the reason for his travel.

The lawyer is said to have traveled with his wife to The Hague where a warrant of arrest was issued against him in 2015.

Gicheru was accused of intimidating, threatening and bribing witnesses in the crimes against humanity case facing Deputy President William Ruto and radio presenter Joshua Sang.

