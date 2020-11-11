Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – There was shock around Kimathi Street in Nairobi’s CBD after a man collapsed and died on Tuesday afternoon just outside Nation Centre.

The deceased is said to have been a patient who was on his way to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for an appointment that he had with a doctor.

Nobody knows the cause of his death.

Mark Wanjala, Nairobi Sub-County Police Commissioner said they will wait for a postmortem to establish the cause of his death.

‘We do not want to speculate, especially as we navigate the covid-19 pandemic,’ said Wanjala.

Watch the video below

