Last week, Prophet Elvis Mbonye said that there was a lot of evil being planned against Donald Trump’s win ii the US elections that are currently taking place.

He, Prophet Elvis Mbonye, went on to say ‘I know what I will do……….’

Did he turn things in favor of Trump?

Will he prophesy the winner today?

When the entire world projected and knew that Hillary Clinton would win the US presidential election, he is the one person who publicly came out , declared and prophesied that Donald Trump would win

Tune in at 6:30pm and find out before everyone else who will win the US presidential elections.

Go to https://web.facebook.com/prophetelvis/