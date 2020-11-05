Thursday, 05 November 2020 – A man has excited Netizens after he came up with a unique way of proposing to his girlfriend.

Most men are fond of pulling surprise proposals to their girlfriends

in hotels and parties but this guy did something unique that will forever be edged in the memory of his soon to be wife.

The romantic dude proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of an intense prayer session.

The lady who was focused on the prayers saw her man on one knee holding a ring after she opened her eyes.

She was overcome with excitement after her boyfriend made the surprise move during an intense prayer session.

Watch the video.

