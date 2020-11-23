Monday, 23 November 2020 – Former gospel singer, Paul Radido, who is popularly known as Willy Paul, went rogue over the weekend and started hurling unprintable insults to his producer, iLogos.

Willy Paul and iLogos were recently embroiled in a heated exchange after he deleted his ‘Collabo’ song from YouTube.

iLogos took the action after Willy Pozze refused to clear Sh 180,000 debt that he owes him.

“Willy Paul begged me to produce 3 tracks for him at Sh25, 000 each. ‘Magnetic’, ‘Digiri’ and ‘Collabo’, but he has never paid for the tracks plus the production of his projects.

“He owes me Sh180, 000. I reached out three times and he said I could do whatever I want,” said iLogos.

Willy Paul has redone the Collabo song after iLogos removed it from YouTube and while launching the song, he hurled unprintable insults to him.

He posted the video on his Instagram page and then deleted it after a few minutes.

Listen to the video.

