Monday, 16 November 2020 – Flashy Zimbabwean male socialite and businessman, Ginimbi, perished in a grisly road accident about two weeks ago, when he was driving home with his friends after attending a party.

Ginimbi’s Rolls Royce burst into flames after hitting a tree, killing him and his three friends on the spot.

A video of the ‘dirty’ things that the deceased socialite was doing to ladies in a club before he died has emerged.

Ginimbi, who was a well-known party animal, had attended a party at a high-end club in the Zimbabwean capital the night he met his death.

It’s alleged that the two ladies who perished in his expensive car were heading to his palatial mansion for a sleepover.

Here’s a video of what he was doing to ladies in a club before he died.

The Kenyan DAILY POST