Monday, 23 November 2020 – Grief has engulfed Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), after a first-year student, who has been identified as Joy Mbite, died in a friend’s house.

The young lady is said to have attended a party with friends at a local pub where she over-indulged.

This video shows cops picking her body from the scene of the unfortunate incident before taking it to the morgue.

It’s painful for a parent to lose such a young soul.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST