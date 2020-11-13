Friday, 13 November 2020– As Kenyan politicians continue engaging in useless supremacy wars, South Korea is coming up with ingenious methods of reducing traffic jams in the country’s capital.

A video of a drone taxi being tested has emerged and excited Netizens.

The drone taxi flew over Seoul City with bags of rice being used as passengers.

Remember Kenya and South Korea were at par in 1960 but we are miles behind decades later.

Watch this interesting video courtesy of Sky News.

South Korea has tested a drone taxi over Seoul, using bags of rice as passengers.



The country hopes to reduce traffic on the ground using electric powered drones to carry people.



